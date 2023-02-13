Stankovic names 23-man squad for Inter

Following Sampdoria’s morning training session at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco, Dejan Stankovic named the 23 players who would be included in the squad for their battle against Inter on Monday evening. The Matchday 22 game kicks off at 20:45 CET.

Jese Rodriguez gets his first call-up to the team, as does Primavera striker Mihailo Ivanovic. Mehdi Leris is suspended, and Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Koray Gunter, Ignacio Pussetto and Simone Trimboli are all unavailable. Here’s the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Cuisance, Djuricic, Ilkhan, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincon, Sabiri, Winks, Yepes.

Strikers: Gabbiadini, Ivanovic, Lammers, Quagliarella, Rodriguez.