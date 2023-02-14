Straight back to training
Sampdoria wasted no time in getting back to training ahead of their next fixture, in which they face Bologna this Saturday at 15:00 CET at home in Serie A 2022/23 Matchday 23.
Dejan Stankovic and his staff split the squad in two. Those who featured against Inter had a lighter session on the pitch and in the gym whereas the players who weren’t involved on Monday evening took part in a full session featuring tactical workouts, fitness drills and small-sided gams.
Koray Gunter followed a custom schedule while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their paths to recovery.
Tomorrow will see Samp reconvene for an afternoon session.