Straight back to training

Sampdoria wasted no time in getting back to training ahead of their next fixture, in which they face Bologna this Saturday at 15:00 CET at home in Serie A 2022/23 Matchday 23.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff split the squad in two. Those who featured against Inter had a lighter session on the pitch and in the gym whereas the players who weren’t involved on Monday evening took part in a full session featuring tactical workouts, fitness drills and small-sided gams.

Koray Gunter followed a custom schedule while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their paths to recovery.

Tomorrow will see Samp reconvene for an afternoon session.