Fitness drills ahead of Bologna

This afternoon Dejan Stankovic and his staff led their Sampdoria squad to a training session with Samp’s fixture this weekend against Bologna firmly in mind.

The activities consisted of fitness drills and small sided games.

Koray Gunter sat out the squad session while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery programmes.

Tomorrow sees Samp back in training in the morning.