Stankovic: “We’re moving forward: each game is a new challenge”

With Sampdoria set to face Lazio on Monday night, coach Dejan Stankovic is firmly focused on his side’s next match. There is no time to dwell on recent difficulties, but his team will learn from what has happened, as the Blucerchiati must come out fighting against the Bianocelesti at the Stadio Olimpico. “If you don’t learn your lesson after a defeat, then you ending up losing twice. We’ve spoken about it and dealt with it. We’ve made mistakes in the finals moments of games which have cost us many points, and we can’t repeat them. We’ve learnt our lesson and each game is a new challenge for us.

“Lazio are a well-organised side. We’ll need to show courage, concentration, organisation and commitment against them. We must stop them from doing what they do best. They are very strong on a technical level and they are quick. They play direct, impressive football, but we are not going there waving the white flag. We must prove once again that we are difficult to play against and that’s what we must do in Rome.

“As for team news, Fabio Quagliarella is suffering from a virus so hasn’t been well and won’t take part. Koray Gunter is also out. Everyone else has been training well and has been very focused. We’re moving forward with the players who are ready to play.”