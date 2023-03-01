Back to work in groups

After resting on Tuesday, the players gathered back in Bogliasco on Wednesday afternoon to resume training ahead of their next game, at home to Salernitana on Sunday afternoon.

The Blucerchiati who played most of the match against Lazio did recovery work in the gym and on the pitch.

The rest of the squad warmed up with the ball then played some small-sided games and did aerobic drills, which Koray Gunter took part in.

Andrea Conti, Filip Djuricic, Jeison Murillo and Emirhan Ilkhan trained separately while Ignacio Pussetto continued his rehabilitation work.

On Thursday the team will train in the morning.