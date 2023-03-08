Possession drills and aerobic work

The squad had a morning training session on Wednesday as they work towards Sunday’s visit to Juventus in Turin.

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the players alternate possession drills with aerobic work.

Andrea Conti, Filip Djuricic, Emirhan Ilkhan, Jeison Murillo and Bram Nuytinck followed individual programmes.

Sam Lammers had physio and Ignacio Pussetto continued with his rehabilitation work.

The team will next train on Thursday morning.