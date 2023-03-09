Strength and ball work

Preparations for Sunday’s visit to Juventus continued apace on Thursday when the team took part in a morning session in Bogliasco.

The players began with strength exercises in the gym before moving outside for ball work.

Emil Audero withdrew from the session early with a shoulder problem that will be assessed in the coming hours.

Bram Nuytinck resumed full training while Filip Djuricic joined in for the first part then continued separately as he looks to return to full fitness.

Andrea Conti, Emirhan Ilkhan and Jeison Murillo followed individual programmes, Sam Lammers had physiotherapy and Ignacio Pussetto pushed on with his recovery work.

Another morning session will take place on Friday.