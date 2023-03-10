Technical and tactical drills ahead of Juve

The sunshine was out at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Friday, as Sampdoria continued preparations for the Sunday evening clash at 20:45 away to Juventus.

Filip Djuricic took part in all the technical and tactical drills that Dejan Stankovic and his staff set up ahead of the meeting with the Bianconeri.

Andrea Conti, Emirhan Ilkhan and Jeison Murillo, who are still unavailable, all took part in individual sessions.

Emil Audero and Sam Lammers had physio, while Ignacio Pussetto continued his recovery programme.

The team will have a final training session on Saturday afternoon before getting on the coach to head to Turin.