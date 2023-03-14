U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Session ahead of Verona

After taking Monday off coach Dejan Stankovic had his players back at Bogliasco for a training session which saw the squad split in two.

Those who were involved against Juventus hit the gym and recovered while the rest of the squad took part in a full session.

As for individuals, Andrea Conti, Michaal Cuisance, Manuel De Luca, Emirhan Ilkhan, Sam Lammers and Jeison Murillo followed custom schedules, Emil Audero spent time with the club doctors, while Ignacio Pussetto continued his path to recovery.

Wednesday sees Samp back in training for a double session.

