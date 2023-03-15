Possession drills at the Mugnaini

There was a morning session on Wednesday for the first-team squad in Bogliasco ahead of the clash with Hellas Verona on Sunday the Ferraris.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a session on pitch one focusing on possession drills, with Michaël Cuisance and Emirhan Ilkhan taking part.

Andrea Conti, Sam Lammers and Jeison Murillo trained separately, while Emil Audero had physio and Ignacio Pussetto continued his recovery programme.

Another morning session is in store on Thursday.