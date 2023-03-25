Back to work minus the international contingent

Sampdoria are back at work in Bogliasco. The squad reconvened at the training ground on Saturday after some time off following their win over Verona and were put through their paces in the gym and on the pitch by Dejan Stanjovic and the coaching staff.

A number of Primavera youngsters not involved in the Viareggio Cup were drafted in to bolster the numbers, with Filip Djuricic, Emihran Ilkhan, Mehdi Léris, Flavio Paoletti, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Tomás Rincón, Martin Turk and Alessandro Zanoli away on international duty.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Sam Lammers followed individual training programmes.

Emil Audero has begun his rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder during the week. Ignacio Pussetto is continuing with his own separate programme.

A double session is scheduled for Sunday.