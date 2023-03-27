Back-to-back double sessions for Samp

The first-team squad ramped up preparations for the weekend clash with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico with a second double training session in a row at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Monday. With the internationals still away with their national teams (Filip Djuricic, Emihran Ilkhan, Mehdi Leris, Flavio Paoletti, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Tomas Rincon, Martin Turk and Alessandro Zanoli), Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a strength-based session in the gym in the morning, while possession drills out on pitch two were on the agenda in the afternoon.

Harry Winks was back in full training, while the list of players training separately remains unchanged (Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Sam Lammers), with Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continuing their respective recovery programmes.

A morning session has been scheduled for Tuesday.