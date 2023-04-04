Aerobic work and small-sided games

There was an afternoon session for the Sampdoria first team on Tuesday to continue preparing for the clash with Cremonese at the Ferraris on Saturday.

Out on pitch one at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a session based on aerobic work and small-sided games.

Jeison Murillo was granted leave from training, while Abdelhamid Sabiri remains unavailable.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Koray Günter trained separately, while Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery programmes.

A morning session is scheduled for Wednesday.