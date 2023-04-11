Cardio and possession drills as training resumes

Sampdoria were back on the training pitch in Bogliasco on Tuesday afternoon as they kicked off preparations for their trip to Lecce. Their next match kicks off at 12.30 CEST at Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday 16 April.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff organised a session centred around cardio exercises and possession drills on pitch two of the Mugnaini.

As for individuals, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca and Koray Gunter followed separate programmes, while Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery work.

A morning session is planned for Wednesday.