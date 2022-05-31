U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women: Fallico among top 11 U23s in Serie A TIMVISION

It’s been an incredible year for Bianca Fallico and while the season may have ended, her successes certainly have not! The Sampdoria midfielder has been named in the top 11 players under the age of 23 in Serie A TIMVISION 2021/22, and all of this has come in her debut season in top-flight women’s football. In addition to making the most appearances for Sampdoria Women in the league (21 in total, along with her team-mate Michela Giordano), the Blucerchiate number 40 is in fact one of the youngest midfielders to score at least three goals in the league.

