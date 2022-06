Samp Women in international action

Six Blucerchiate have been called up by their national teams over the next few weeks. Find out when and who they are going to be playing.

Finland – Anna Auvinen

Friendly: Finland v Japan (Monday 27 June, 17:15, Veritas Stadion in Turku, Finland)

UEFA Women’s Euro, Group B: Spain v Finland (Friday 8 July, 18:00, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England)

UEFA Women’s Euro, Group B: Denmark v Finland (Tuesday 12 July, 18:00, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England)

UEFA Women’s Euro, Group B: Finland v Germany (Saturday 16 July, 21:00, Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England)

Morocco – Sabah Seghir

Friendly: Morocco 7-0 Congo 7-0 (started, scored on 33 minutes, substituted on 45 minutes)

Friendly: Morocco 1-1 Zambia (on the bench, came on after 60 minutes)

Friendly: Morocco v Cote d’Ivoire (Thursday 23 June, 22:00, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco)

CAF African Championship Women, Group A: Morocco v Burkina Faso (Saturday 2 July, 22:30, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco)

CAF African Championship Women, Group A: Uganda v Morocco (Tuesday 5 July, 22:00, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco)

CAF African Championship Women, Group A: Morocco v Senegal (Friday 8 July, 22:00, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco)

Paraguay – Isabel Rocio Ortiz

Copa America Femenina, Group A: Colombia v Paraguay (Saturday 9 July, 02:00, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia)

Copa America Femenina, Group A: Paraguay v Chile (Monday 11 July, 23:00, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia)

Copa America Femenina, Group A: Paraguay v Bolivia (Thursday 14 July, 23:00, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia)

Copa America Femenina, Group A: Ecuador v Paraguay (Thursday 21 July, 2:00, Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia)

Slovenia – Dominika Conc

Preparation training camp for Slovenia WA (20-24 June, Stadium Stozice in Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Italy U19s – Alice Ilaria Berti

Friendly: Italy 1-3 Spain 1-3 (started, substituted on 46 minutes)

UEFA Women’s Euro U19, Group A: Spain v Italy (Monday 27 June, 17:30, Mestsky Stadium in Opava, Czech Republic)

UEFA Women’s Euro U19, Group A: Italy v Francia (Thursday 30 June, 15:00, Bazaly Stadium in Ostrava, Czech Republic)

UEFA Women’s Euro U19, Group A: Italy-Czech Republic (Sunday 3 July, 17:30, Stovky Stadium in Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic)

Italy U16s – Nicole Lazzeri

Female Football Tournament: Italy, India, Chile, Mexico (22-26 June, Gradisca d’Isonzo, Italy)