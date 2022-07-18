Samp Women join Ronzone training camp

Sampdoria Women have arrived in Ronzone, where they will spend the next two weeks training. Below is the list of Blucerchiate called up by Antonio Cincotta for preparations in Alta Val di Non. Sabah Seghir and Valentina Soggiu will join back up with the group when the team returns to Bogliasco.

Goalkeepers: Brunelli, Fabiano, Tampieri.

Defenders: Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Pisani, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Conc, Fallico, Mailia, Marenco, Re, Rincon.

Forwards: Lopez, Tarenzi.