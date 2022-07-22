U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women: day 5 in Ronzone

News

Sampdoria Women had another double session on Friday as they push on with pre-season preparations in the Non Valley.

In the morning the players were guided through a series of functional strength exercises by Antonio Cincotta’s staff.

After lunch, the girls warmed up then did technical drills and tactical work before finishing with a training match on a small pitch.

The Blucerchiate will continue their work in Ronzone over the coming week as they gear up for the season kick-off in just over a month’s time.

