Samp Women complete summer training camp

News

Sampdoria Women’s two-week training camp in Val di Non, in the Trentino-Alto Adige region of Italy, ended today. The camp was rounded off with a morning training session, led by coach Antonio Cincotta and his staff, at the Ronzone sports centre.

After lunch at the team hotel, the Doria women’s squad will return to Genoa, where they will resume training on Wednesday afternoon ahead of their first friendly match in preparation for the new season against Milan, scheduled for Sunday at the Tre Campanili stadium in Bogliasco.

