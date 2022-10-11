Women: the results for the Blucerchiate on international duty
Women: the results for the Blucerchiate on international duty
Find out how the Blucerchiate got on with their respective national teams.
Morocco – Sabah Seghir
International Football Festival 2022: Poland 4-0 Morocco (started, substituted on 76 minutes)
International Football Festival 2022: Canada 4-0 Morocco (played the full 90 minutes)
Slovenia – Dominika Conc
Slovenia training camp
Italy Under-23s – Sara Baldi
Friendly: Spain 1-0 Italy (on the bench)
Friendly: Italy 2-0 Belgium (came off the bench on 74 minutes)
Italy Under-23s – Elena Battistini
Friendly: Spain 1-0 Italy (on the bench)
Friendly: Italy 2-0 Belgium (came off the bench on 80 minutes)
Italy Under-23s – Bianca Fallico
Friendly: Spain 1-0 Italy (came off the bench on 80 minutes)
Friendly: Italy 2-0 Belgium (on the bench)
Italy Under-23s – Michela Giordano
Friendly: Spain 1-0 Italy (started, substituted on 80 minutes)
Friendly: Italy 2-0 Belgium (started, substituted on 80 minutes)
Italy Under-23s – Tecla Pettenuzzo
Friendly: Spain 1-0 Italy (on the bench)
Friendly: Italy 2-0 Belgium (on the bench)
Italy Under-23s – Alice Regazzoli
Friendly: Spain 1-0 Italy (started, substituted on 80 minutes)
Friendly: Italy 2-0 Belgium (played the full 90 minutes)
Italy Under-17s – Nicole Lazzeri
EURO Under-17s, Round 1, Group 4: Italy 3-3 Iceland (started, substituted on 81 minutes)
EURO Under-17s, Round 1, Group 4: Italy 2-4 France (started, substituted on 67 minutes)
EURO Under-17s, Round 1, Group 4: Italy 1-2 Switzerland (started, substituted on 46 minutes)