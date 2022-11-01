U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Cinotta names squad for Ravenna

News

We’re all set for Sampdoria Women’s first game in the Coppa Italia, away from home against Ravenna, kicking off tomorrow at 14:30 at the Soprani in San Zaccaria.

Following today’s training session boss Antonio Cincotta announced the 22 players who’d be part of the travelling party for the game:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Baldi, Cedeno, Gago.

