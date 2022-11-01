Cinotta names squad for Ravenna

We’re all set for Sampdoria Women’s first game in the Coppa Italia, away from home against Ravenna, kicking off tomorrow at 14:30 at the Soprani in San Zaccaria.

Following today’s training session boss Antonio Cincotta announced the 22 players who’d be part of the travelling party for the game:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Baldi, Cedeno, Gago.