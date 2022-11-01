Cinotta names squad for Ravenna
Cinotta names squad for Ravenna
We’re all set for Sampdoria Women’s first game in the Coppa Italia, away from home against Ravenna, kicking off tomorrow at 14:30 at the Soprani in San Zaccaria.
Following today’s training session boss Antonio Cincotta announced the 22 players who’d be part of the travelling party for the game:
Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.
Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Spinelli.
Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir, Taleb.
Forwards: Baldi, Cedeno, Gago.