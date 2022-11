Samp Women: find out when the Blucerchiate are in international action

Seven Blucerchiate have been called up by their countries for upcoming fixtures.

Morocco – Sabah Seghir

Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Morocco (Monday 14 November, 18:00, Marbella Football Center in Marbella, Spain)

Panama – Lineth Isabel Cedeño

Friendly: Panama v Venezuela (Thursday 10 November, 10:00, Estadio Municipal Chapin in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain)

Friendly: Panama v Scotland (Saturday 12 November, 13:00, Estadio Municipal Chapin in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain)

Slovenia – Dominika Čonč

Friendly: Slovenia v Kosovo (Saturday 12 November, 15:00, SRC Bonifica Stadion in Capodistria, Slovenia)

Italy Under-23s – Elena Battistini and Alice Regazzoli

Friendly: Italy v Portugal (Thursday 10 November, 11:00, FIGC Technical Centre in Coverciano, Italy)

Friendly: Italy v England (Monday 14 November, 15:00, Tre Fontane in Rome, Italy)

Ukraine Under-19s – Mariia Taleb

EURO Under-19s, Round 1, League A, Group 6: Ukraine v Austria (Tuesday 8 November, 11:00, National Team Complex in Shefayim, Israel)

EURO Under-19s, Round 2, League A, Group 6: Germany v Ukraine (Friday 11 November, 10:00, National Team Complex in Shefayim, Israel)

EURO Under-19s, Round 3, League A, Group 6: Israel v Ukraine (Monday 14 November, 14:00, Ramat Gan National Stadium in Ramat Gan, Israel)

Italy Under-17s – Nicole Lazzeri

Friendly: Italy v Denmark (Thursday 10 November, 15:00, Centro Federale Territoriale in San Giuliano Terme, Italy)

Friendly: Italy v Denmark (Sunday 13 November, 14:00, Centro di Preparazione Olimpica in Tirrenia, Italy)

All times are in CET.