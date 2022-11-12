Samp Women: good test at Brescia ahead of Roma clash

Sampdoria Women continued preparations for the upcoming Serie A Femminile clash with Roma after the international break on Saturday 19 November. Antonio Cincotta’s players headed to Brescia for a joint training session including a match which the Blucerchiate won 3-0 with goals by Kelly Gago and Elisabetta Oliveiro in the first half and a strike by Sara Baldi after the interval.

The players on international duty were not at the Rigamonti training ground while the injured players continued their recovery programmes, allowing many youngsters in the Primavera squad to show what they can do during the session in the presence of the Serie B outfit.