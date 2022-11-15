Women get back to work ahead of Roma v Samp

Sampdoria Women are back in training with Saturday’s big match against league leaders Roma firmly on their minds. The Serie A Week 9 clash kicks off at the Stadio Tre Fontane in Rome at 12:30 CET.

Antonio Cincotta welcomed back Elena Battistini, Lineth Cedeno, Dominika Conc, Nicole Lazzeri and Alice Regazzoli from international duty when the squad reconvened in Bogliasco on Tuesday morning for their first session of the week.

Sabah Seghir and Mariia Taleb are due to report back on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Michela Giordano and Chiara Marenco trained separately as they continue their recovery programmes and Giada Lopez remains unavailable.