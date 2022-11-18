Cincotta names squad for Roma v Sampdoria Women

The league returns this weekend after the international break and Sampdoria Women are set to play league leaders Roma on Saturday in their ninth game of the Serie A Femminile TIM 2022/23 season. The match kicks off from Tre Fontane at 12:30 CET. After their final training session ahead of the match, coach Antonio Cincotta announced the 20 players who would face the Giallorosse.

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Gago.