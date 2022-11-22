Samp Women: back in Bogliasco ahead of Sassuolo clash

Sampdoria Women are back in action having put the defeat by Roma behind them. The Blucerchiate were in Bogliasco on Tuesday to resume training ahead of the clash with Sassuolo in Serie A Femminile Week 10 on Sunday at 12:30 CET at 3 Campanili.

After two days off, Antonio Cincotta put his players through a morning session to kick off the week’s preparations to face the Neroverdi, with Sara Baldi suspended for the match.

Rachel Cuschieri, Elena Pisani and Cecilia Prugna trained separately while continuing their recovery programmes.

Lineth Cedeño, Dominika Conc, Kelly Gago, Michela Giordano, Giada Lopez, Vanessa Panzeri, Yoreli Rincon, Valentina Soggiu and Stefania Tarenzi were all unavailable.