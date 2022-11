Samp Women ready for Sassuolo

Sampdoria Women are back in Serie A action on Sunday looking to put last week’s defeat to Roma behind them. Sassuolo are the opponents for a 12:30 kick-off in Bogliasco.

Antonio Cincotta will have the following 21 players to choose from:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Cedeno.