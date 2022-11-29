Samp Women return to Bogliasco ahead of visit to Pomigliano

Sampdoria Women were back at work on Tuesday, having put the weekend defeat by Sassuolo behind them. The players were back at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco to resume training ahead of the clash with Pomigliano in Serie A Femminile Week 11 on Saturday at the Stadio Comunale di Palma Campania at 12:30 CET.

Lineth Cedeño trained individually while Dominika Conc, Kelly Gago, Giada Lopez, Cecilia Prugna, Valentina Soggiu and Stefania Tarenzi are unavailable for selection.

Sara Baldi will also miss the game through suspension.