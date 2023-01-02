U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women resume training ahead of Coppa Italia clash

Sampdoria Women reported back to Bogliasco on Monday to resume training after the Christmas break. The girls’ first match of the new year is on Saturday 7 January (14:30 CET) against San Marino Academy, in Group A of the Coppa Italia.

Antonio Cincotta is currently without the following injured players: Lineth Cedeno, Dominika Čonč, Kelly Gago, Nicole Lazzeri, Giada Lopez, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Sabah Seghir, Valentina Soggiu and Giorgia Spinelli.

