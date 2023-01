Samp Women through to Coppa Italia quarters

Sampdoria Women got 2023 off to the perfect start with a 3-0 victory over San Marino to book their place in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Elena Pisani headed in the opener to give Antonio Cincotta’s girls a 1-0 half-time lead, before further strikes from Sara Baldi and Cecilia Re after the break made sure of the result.

Two wins from two – after Ravenna were defeated in the opening group game – means Samp finish top of Group A and can now look forward to the last eight.

San Marino Academy 0-3 Sampdoria (HT 0-1)

Scorers: Pisani 27, Baldi 69, Re 80.

San Marino Academy (4-3-3): Olivieri; Montalti, Larenza, Gallina, Micciarelli; Bertolotti (Pirini 65), Brambilla (Accornero 80), Bolognini (Prinzivalli 65); Menin (Menin 59), Barbieri, Baldini (Tamburini 59).

Subs not used: Montanari, Amaduzzi, Marengoni.

Coach: Domenichetti.

Sampdoria (4-5-1): Fabiano (Odden 46); Battistini (Marenco 46), Panzeri, Pisani, Oliviero; Seghir, Re, Čonč (Prugna 59), Fallico, Baldi (Cuschieri 70); Tarenzi (De Rita 73).

Subs not used: Brunelli, Taleb, Regazzoli.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Zoppi (Florence).

Assistants: Di Bernardino and D’Orazio (Teramo).

Added time: 1+4 minutes.

Pitch: artificial.