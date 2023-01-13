Cincotta names Inter squad

Having achieved the objective of reaching the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia, Sampdoria Women are back focusing on the league. Tomorrow, Saturday, the Blucerchiate will be taking on Inter away from home at 12:30 CEST. Antonio Cincotta has named a 20-woman squad for the clash:

Goalkeepers: Brunelli, Fabiano, Odden.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir.

Forwards: Cedeno, Tarenzi.