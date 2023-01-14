Sampdoria Women beaten by Inter

Sampdoria Women were on the wrong end of a harsh defeat on Saturday as Inter triumphed 4-0 in Sesto San Giovanni.

The Blucerchiate made a strong start to the encounter and were rarely troubled in the opening half an hour but as soon as they let their guard down the home side pounced, with Polli heading in Sonstevold’s cross.

Re flashed a shot marginally wide soon after but just when Samp looked like equalising they conceded another. A foul on Prugna wasn’t given and from the resulting move Karchouni turned in Inter’s second.

Chawinga made it three after the interval and the fourth came from Robustellini midway through the second half.

Antonio Cincotta’s side will look to get back on track when they host Inter’s city rivals AC Milan in Genoa next Saturday.

Inter 4-0 Sampdoria (HT 2-0)

Scorers: Polli 29, Karchouni 43, Chawinga 49, Robustellini 67.

Inter (4-2-3-1): Durante; Sønstevold (Merlo 53), Van Der Gragt (Alborghetti 61), Kristjandottir, Robustellini; Simonetti (Santi 61), Mirashi; Bonetti, Karchouni (Pandini 61), Chawinga; Polli (Nchout 53).

Subs not used: Piazza, Brustia, Fordos, Csiszar.

Coach: Guarino.

Sampdoria (4-5-1): Odden; Oliviero, Panzeri, Pisani, Giordano (Battistini 82); Cuschieri (Seghir 82), Re, Conc (Rincón 56), Fallico, Prugna (De Rita 62); Tarenzi (Cedeno 56).

Subs not used: Brunelli, Fabiano, Regazzoli, Pettenuzzo.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Djurdjevic (Trieste).

Assistants: Ferrari (Rovereto) and Merciari (Rimini).

Fourth official: Sacco (Novara).

Booked: Santi 24, Conc 29, Seghir 90.

Added time: 2+4 minutes.

Pitch: good condition.

More match stats here.