Women squad for Milan clash

Antonio Cincotta has named a squad of 20 for Saturday’s Serie A Week 14 meeting with AC Milan.

The match is scheduled for a 12:30 CET kick-off at the 3 Campanili.

Here are the players available:

Goalkeepers: Brunelli, Fabiano, Odden.

Defenders: Giordano, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Rincón, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Cedeno, Gago, Lopez, Tarenzi.