Inter Women preparations

Having dusted themselves down from the disappointment of losing to Milan, Sampdoria Women headed back to training and spent the day working in the Mugnaini’s gym. Antonio Cincotta’s players are working ahead of their Coppa Italia Femminile quarter-final clash against Inter, kicking off at 14:30 CET this Wednesday at Bogliasco.

The session focused on strength work. Elena Battistini, Siria Mailia and Amanda Tampieri didn’t take part in the session with the full squad, while Sara Baldi, Kirvil Odden, Valentina Soggiu and Giorgia Spinelli were unavailable.