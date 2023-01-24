U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

News

Samp Women squad named for Coppa Italia clash with Inter

Just a few days on from their league defeat to AC Milan, Sampdoria Women already have another match to play – this time in the Coppa Italia.

The Blucerchiate are set to host Inter in Bogliasco on Wednesday for the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Below is the squad available to Antonio Cincotta for the 14:30 CET kick-off.

Goalkeepers: Brunelli, Fabiano, Odden.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Oliviero.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Seghir.

Forwards: Cedeño, Gago, Lopez, Tarenzi.

