Cincotta names squad for Juventus clash
The games are coming thick and fast for Sampdoria Women. After their midweek cup encounter with Inter, it’s back to Serie A action this weekend and another big one for the Blucerchiate as they head to Vinovo to take on Juventus (12:30 CET).
Antonio Cincotta has the following 20 players available for the fixture:
Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.
Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.
Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli, Seghir, Taleb.
Forwards: Cedeno, Lopez, Tarenzi.