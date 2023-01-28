Cincotta names squad for Juventus clash

The games are coming thick and fast for Sampdoria Women. After their midweek cup encounter with Inter, it’s back to Serie A action this weekend and another big one for the Blucerchiate as they head to Vinovo to take on Juventus (12:30 CET).

Antonio Cincotta has the following 20 players available for the fixture:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Cedeno, Lopez, Tarenzi.