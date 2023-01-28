U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Cincotta names squad for Juventus clash

News

The games are coming thick and fast for Sampdoria Women. After their midweek cup encounter with Inter, it’s back to Serie A action this weekend and another big one for the Blucerchiate as they head to Vinovo to take on Juventus (12:30 CET).

Antonio Cincotta has the following 20 players available for the fixture:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli, Seghir, Taleb.

Forwards: Cedeno, Lopez, Tarenzi.

