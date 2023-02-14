Samp Women: back to work at 3 Campanili

As Serie A Femminile heads into the international break, any Sampdoria players not called up continued with their training programme on Tuesday at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco, making sure they are all set for when the league returns.

There was no Elena Battistini, Agnese Bonfantini, Lineth Cedeno, Dominika Conc, Rachel Cuschieri and Michela Giordano, who have all been called up for their respective national teams, while Sara Baldi, Kelly Gago, Kirvil Odden, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Elena Pisani, Yoreli Rincon, Valentina Soggiu and Giorgia Spinelli were all also unavailable.