U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women: back to work at 3 Campanili

News

Samp Women: back to work at 3 Campanili

As Serie A Femminile heads into the international break, any Sampdoria players not called up continued with their training programme on Tuesday at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco, making sure they are all set for when the league returns.

There was no Elena Battistini, Agnese Bonfantini, Lineth Cedeno, Dominika Conc, Rachel Cuschieri and Michela Giordano, who have all been called up for their respective national teams, while Sara Baldi, Kelly Gago, Kirvil Odden, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Elena Pisani, Yoreli Rincon, Valentina Soggiu and Giorgia Spinelli were all also unavailable.

Other news

Samp Women fall to Parma

Samp Women fall to Parma

12 February 2023 Women
Cincotta’s squad for Parma clash

Cincotta’s squad for Parma clash

11 February 2023 Women
Samp Women heroics in vain as Inter win on penalties

Samp Women heroics in vain as Inter win on penalties

8 February 2023 Women