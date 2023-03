Samp Women back in Bogliasco to prepare for Sassuolo

Sampdoria Women are looking ahead to the start of the relegation pool in Serie A Femminile, which they are set to kick off on Saturday 18 March against Sassuolo at 12:30 CET at the Stadio Ricci.

Salvatore Mango’s charges first training session of the week took place at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco on Monday morning.

Giada Lopez, Kirvil Odden, Vanessa Panzeri, Elena Pisani, Cecilia Prugna, Yoreli Rincon and Valentina Soggiu trained separately, while Lineth Cedeño, Bianca Fallico and Tecla Pettenuzzo remain unavailable.