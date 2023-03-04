Stankovic: “No fear against Salernitana”

Dejan Stankovic knows how important Sunday’s home clash with Salernitana is and he is not afraid to come out and say it.

Sampdoria find themselves in an increasingly difficult situation at the foot of the table after another decent performance against Lazio last weekend yielded no points but the boss believes his side will have the right mentality at the Stadio Ferraris.

“There’s a lot riding on this match,” the coach admitted at his press conference on Saturday. “We need points to climb the table and we need a Sampdoria performance.

“Salernitana will be on a high after beating Monza but we’re playing in front of our fans, who support us no matter what, and we must play with no fear. We mustn’t be afraid of making mistakes.

“We have to build on our performance against Lazio. It was one of our best from a technical, tactical and physical perspective. We held our own against a side that have just beaten Napoli and that should give us strength and belief in our ability, despite the attacking emergency we have for this game.

“We want no excuses. It’s my job to put out the best team possible and whoever plays will have the right mindset to take the game to our opponents.”