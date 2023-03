Verona preparations continue

Dejan Stankovic and his staff carried on their work with the Sampdoria players ahead of the club’s game this Sunday at home against Hellas Verona. The session focused on gym work followed by finishing exercises.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Sam Lammers and Jeison Murillo all followed custom schedules, while Emil Audero and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recoveries.

Friday sees Samp return to training for a double session.